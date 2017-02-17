Florida man allegedly planned to bomb Target stores to make stocks plummet

OCALA, Fla. — A 48-year-old Florida man was arrested after he allegedly conspired to bomb Target stores along the East Coast to force the company’s stock to plummet and allow him to buy the stock for cheap.

Investigators say Mark Barnett offered a family member $10,000 to plant bombs in Target stores from Florida to New York, according to WFTV. Barnett gave the man 10 explosives, which were disguised in food packaging.

Instead of going through with the plan, the family member called a probation officer, who then called local law enforcement.

Barnett hoped the explosives would cause Target’s stocks to plummet and he could buy cheap shares of the company before it rebounded.

Barnett was charged with possession of a destructive device affecting commerce by a previously convicted felon. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.