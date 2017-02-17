× Father accused of killing infant son by repeatedly punching him in head

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Georgia father was arrested after police say he repeatedly punched his 21-month-old child in the head and ribs, causing internal bleeding.

Shomari Holmes is also accused of hitting a 3-year-old girl several times on her back and leg with a belt and biting her on the forearm.

Police say Holmes confessed to the incident in a video recorded at the police department. He is charged with aggravated battery, simple battery and cruelty to children.

The young boy was initially on life support but has since died.

After the child’s death, police say charges against Holmes will be upgraded to felony murder.

Additionally, Chantelle Driver was also arrested after police say she watched her fiance “using inappropriate means of discipline on her children” and didn’t initially seek medical care. She is charged with cruelty to children and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.