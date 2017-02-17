Archdale business provides at-home care for pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- When pets have to be boarded, it can be stressful, especially if the pet is a rescue. Sometimes old anxieties of life in a kennel can be really hard to cope with.

Cheryl Parrish is the owner of Happy Pets Pet Sitting and she helps take care of family pets when their owners are away.

Whether it's a daily visit for an owner who works long hours or visiting multiple times when a family is on vacation, Cheryl and her team give peace of mind and they do much more than just stopping by to fill food bowls.

