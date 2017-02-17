Alamance-Burlington Schools help students find a career path

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEBANE, N.C. -- Figuring out a career path can be a challenge.

So counselors with the Alamance-Burlington School System are trying to make it a little easier for kids by exposing them to their options at an early age.

Eighth graders from local schools were invited to a career fair at Woodlawn Middle School in Mebane.

There were about 70 booths hosted by businesses, schools and the military.

Crystal Taylor, one of the school system's counselors, is passionate about the fair. This is the sixth year the school system has held this event. Each year it grows with the participation of businesses and community leaders in the area.

"We've got over 1,200 kids who are coming today and we've had them to dress up like they're actually going on an interview," she said. "Feeling good and looking good. They're excited about thinking, about planning for the future."

Emilyn Krans is an 8th grader at Woodlawn middle. She's thinking about studying engineering but wants to know other options.

"I'm really hoping to really reach out to see my other career options and see what's out there for when I get older," Krans said. "So I know more of what I want to be when I grow up."