89-year-old known as the ‘mayor’ of Winston-Salem’s Cleveland Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- If you walk through the majority of the city of Winston-Salem and ask people who their mayor is, they’ll tell you it’s Mayor Allen Joines. But, if you go to Cleveland Avenue – and what’s known as the "Cleveland Avenue projects" in particular – they’ll give you a different answer.

“Ms. Mattie, or Ms. Young, or the Mayor of Cleveland,” said a Cleveland projects resident, known simply as “Ms. Q.”

In fact, if you ask Mayor Joines about her, he’ll tell you the same thing.

“Ms. Young is the Mayor of Cleveland Avenue,” Joines said.

Ms. Mattie Young is 89-years-young, having lived in the same apartment at the corner of 15th and 17th streets in Winston-Salem for 43 years. To the people living around her, her home is more of an office than it is an apartment.

“All over town, they know me as the Mayor of Cleveland,” Young said. “It don’t swell my head up or nothing like that, I’m just real proud that they think I deserve to be called that.”

Among other things, Young is an assistant minister and has been for over four decades. On Friday, she spent her morning delivering the eulogy for the young child of one of her neighbors, who recently died. But even before then, she started her morning the same way she always does; with a mile walk under the cover of darkness.

“5 o’clock I be on the trail, 5:30 I be back at home,” she said.

For Young, the path to office was earned. Not through campaigning, instead, through example.

“So many of them are afraid to even talk about what’s going on over here,” she said. “But I’m not afraid to talk and never have been.”

Cleveland Avenue has long been plagued with drug activity and violence. It’s a way of life which people living there don’t regularly discuss with outsiders.

“So many times people say, ‘Cleveland is bad,’ but it’s not as bad as people think,” Young said. “It’s the people that do not live in Cleveland that brings the problem over here.”

When there is a problem, Young is often the one people bring it to.

“They come and tell me things – what’s going on – instead of calling the police themselves,” she explained.

In addition, if there’s a problem within Young’s field of vision, it gets resolved immediately.

“If I come to my door and they fighting, [they’re going to] stop,” she said. “I don’t even have to say nothing.”

While talking to the police is often frowned upon by - or even dangerous for - people living there, when it’s Young does it, it’s honored.

“These little drug boys, running around here, but they got respect for me,” Young said.

Young is the type of person Winston-Salem police say are vital to the city. For, people like her help improve police-community relations. It’s people like her which the department says they need more of.

“They’re more afraid of me than they is the police,” Young said.

Young says the only way she will leave Cleveland is when she’s called to see whom she serves above all the rest.

“In heaven,” she said, laughingly. “In heaven.”