12-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run in Greensboro late Thursday night, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Chris Knox.

Around 11:10 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run collision at 102 Ward Road, off East Market Street in Greensboro. Upon arrival, officers learned the boy was hit by a passenger car traveling south on Ward Road.

The boy was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital around midnight.

The car struck the child in the travel lanes and fled after the crash. Troopers believe the vehicle has damage to the passenger side and is missing the right-side mirror.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.