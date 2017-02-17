12-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified the 12-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run in Greensboro late Thursday night.

Around 11:10 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run collision at 102 Ward Road, off East Market Street in Greensboro. Upon arrival, officers learned Dorien Raphal Pearsall, of Greensboro, was hit by a passenger car traveling south on Ward Road.

He was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital around midnight.

The car struck Pearsall in the travel lanes and fled after the crash. Troopers believe the vehicle is a dark blue BMW, has damage to the passenger side and is missing the right-side mirror.

Pearsall went to Eastern Middle School, according to Guilford County Schools spokesperson Nora Murray.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.

