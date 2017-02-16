Jail brawl: deputies fight in front of inmates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. -- Surveillance video shows two deputies fighting inside a Kentucky detention center.

The video shows Joe Funk, a deputy jailer, and Sheriff's Deputy Clennon Smith duking it out, according to WAVE. Officials say the two got into a fight after Smith attempted to hand inmate property to Funk.

"It is very unfortunate that this incident occurred," a press release said. "Sometimes bad decisions and anger cause people to make the wrong choice."

In the video, Funk exits the booking gate and walks towards the other deputy before throwing his hands in the air, the station reports. The deputy pushes back and the two men end up fighting on the floor.

After several people attempted to separate them, Smith says he tried to arrest Funk, which turned ugly when Smith began to punch him several times.

Funk said in a statement that he had a bloody nose, swollen lip and bruising on his hand. He was charged with menacing, resisting arrest and assault.

Smith still has his job but Funk was suspended without pay.