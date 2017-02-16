Trump declines ESPN’s invite to fill out NCAA tournament brackets

President Donald Trump will not be filling out a bracket for the 2017 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments on ESPN this year, snapping former President Barack Obama’s tradition.

“We expressed our interest to the White House in continuing the presidential bracket,” ESPN said in a statement Wednesday. “They have respectfully declined.”

Each March, Obama agreed to fill the brackets out and discuss his picks on SportsCenter with senior ESPN reporter Andy Katz.

“He wasn’t as dialed into every player or team but had conversational knowledge to offer his own analysis on the NCAA tournament for the men’s and women’s game. Baracketology was a success because it was clear he was a fan of the sport and the NCAA tournament, like millions of other Americans,” Katz told the Washington Post.

“We look forward to working with ESPN on another opportunity in the near future,” White House spokesperson Hope Hicks in an email response.

Obama’s picks:

2010: Obama picks Kansas; Championship winner: Duke

2011: Obama picks Kansas; Championship winner: Connecticut

2012: Obama picks North Carolina; Championship winner: Kentucky

2013: Obama picks Indiana; Championship winner: Louisville

2014: Obama picks Michigan St.; Championship winner: Connecticut

2015: Obama picks Kentucky; Championship winner: Duke

2016: Obama picks Kansas; Championship winner: Villanova