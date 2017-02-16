Teen gives out roses to all 600 girls at school on Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLMEN, Wis. -- A Wisconsin teen wanted to make sure no one felt left out on Valentine's Day -- so he bought every girl at his high school a rose.

Senior Zack Peterson spent nearly $500 to make sure no one felt left out, WKBT reports.

His reason for the gesture was simple: he didn't want any of the girls to be sad or mad because they didn't receive flowers.

After several weeks of planning and $450 later, he presented the 600 roses on Valentine's Day.

Peterson didn’t stop with the students -- every lady in the school, including lunch workers and guidance counselors also got a rose.

"He's got the biggest heart,” said Zack's mother Rachel Peterson. “He doesn't do things for a reaction, he does them because he's truly, truly kind."