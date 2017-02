× Small earthquakes reported in NC, SC

BRYSON CITY, N.C. – Two small earthquakes were reported in the Carolinas this week, one in North Carolina and the other in South Carolina.

WHNS reported that a 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook Bryson City, N.C. in Swain County shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A day earlier, a 1.7 magnitude earthquake shook Great Falls in Chester County, S.C. around 9 p.m.