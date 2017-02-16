× Police identify victim in fatal Greensboro crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after his car went off the road and crashed Thursday afternoon in Greensboro, according to police.

Anthony Tucker, 42, of Winston-Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Officers responded to the crash at 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Hornaday Road.

The 2015 Mercedes-Benz the victim was driving hit a fire hydrant and overturned in the parking lot of the Spare Time bowling alley and arcade, according to Sgt. B. Davis with Greensboro police.

Police said impairment did not contribute to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.