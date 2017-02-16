× Owner to face charges after dogs attack toddler at Greensboro home

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The owner of two pit bulls will now face criminal charges after the dogs attacked a 19-month-old boy at his home in Greensboro this week.

Guilford County Animal Control officials confirmed they reversed the initial decision to not charge the owner.

Drew Brinkley, the director of Animal Control, said the dog’s owner violated the North Carolina dangerous dog statute.

The owner faces a Class 1 misdemeanor charge, which carries a maximum of 120 days in jail.

Brinkley said the owner was also charged with four civil citations on Tuesday, which includes two counts of animals running at large and two counts of a public nuisance. The owner must pay $400 for those four citations.

Brinkley said both dogs were also tested for rabies after biting the 19-month-old child. Both dogs tested negative for the disease.

The victim was in serious condition in the hospital as of Wednesday.