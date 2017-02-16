More than 1,200 permanent, seasonal jobs currently open in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – More than 1,200 permanent and seasonal jobs are open right now in the Triad.

Lowe's Home Improvement is looking to fill 600 permanent customer support and central production office positions at its offices in Wilkesboro.

They are also looking to fill 672 seasonal positions at stores throughout the Piedmont.

"Every department in the store is looking for seasonal hires," said Thomas Lofton, of Lowe's Home Improvement. "We will be hiring people on the spot."

The positions are for 12 stores in the Triad for the next six months with some seasonal employees possibly being hired full-time.

Lowe's' next career fair is scheduled for Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LaQuinta Hotel on Griffith Road in Winston-Salem.