Man killed in Greensboro wreck on Fleming Road identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The person killed in Wednesday night’s crash on Fleming Road has been identified, according to a press release.

Jeffrey Lee Ward, 53, of Greensboro was killed in the crash that occurred at about 7:40 p.m. on Fleming Road between Brass Eagle Loop and Beechmont Drive.

Ward’s van ran off the road and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.