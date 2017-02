Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDOVER, Maine -- A western Maine town is buried under 79 inches of snow, according to WMTW.

The town of Eastport recorded 69 inches of snow in a 10-day period and Andover, in the western part of the state, had 79 inches, the second-highest level recorded in the state.

The National Weather Service says the record is 84 inches of snow in Farmington in 1969.