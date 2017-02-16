Local businesses close for ‘Day Without Immigrants’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Many immigrants across the country and in the Piedmont want to people to know they are needed. To get the point across, many immigrant-run businesses closed their doors Thursday.

Some businesses in Burlington and Greensboro had signs on their doors that said: “closed for a ‘Day Without Immigrants.’”

Yadira Arzola Vasquez is the owner of Confia Rapi-Tax in Burlington.

"We are hardworking people. We suffer. We lose so much when we come to this country sometimes. We gain a lot,” Vasquez said.

This time of year, her tax-preparing business is open seven days a week, but for one day she decided to close.

“I’m making my point,” Vasquez said. “We are needed, our services are needed."

Vasquez is an immigrant from Mexico, here since she was a little girl, joining the nationwide “Day Without Immigrants” movement. She wants to make her point about what she and others, like her, feel right now.

"I don’t know what happened to America,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez is losing 20 to 30 customers today and she has missing dozens of calls so she and her family can spend the day participating.

”Today is bigger than me, bigger than my family,” Vasquez said. “We need to make a point. Don't judge a person by the way they look or assume. I could be any other person. I could be working in a factory. I deserve the same things."