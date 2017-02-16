Jamestown middle school student uses art to raise safety awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- Language arts class at Jamestown Middle School is where Anita Krasteva's reading and writing skills are put to the test.

But last year, when she was in the fifth grade, she made a painting that has become a national sensation.

The painting asks drivers to "stop on red!"

The poster is now a national award-winning poster for bus safety week.

Krasteva thinks students her age should find similar or other activities to get involved in.

"If you only do the same thing, it's the only thing you know about," she says. "So, if you do different things, you get knowledge about different stuff."

If you know a student who deserves a little recognition, email us at ClassAct@wghp.com. Be sure to tell us where your student goes to school and why he or she should be recognized as a Class Act.