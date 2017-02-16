Hispanic League set for 7th annual Beating Hearts Zumbathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- The Hispanic League’s 7th annual Beating Hearts Zumbathon is Feb. 24.

It’s a partnership between the Hispanic League and the American Heart Association to raise money for the Hispanic League’s Scholarship Program.

The funds from the Zumbathon will provide college scholarships to academically outstanding Hispanic students.

“We are really trying to be an aid to promote the students to be able to graduate and have a brighter future,” board member Liz Romo Kelly said.

“Education opens doors that, if you don’t have it, those opportunities will [not be available] to you,” Zumbathon coordinator Luisa Elena Alvarez said.

Adriana Granados and her husband were laid off in 2008, but college was not a financial burden thanks to help from the Hispanic League.

“My first child was able to go to Duke. The other one was able to go to Elon,” she said.

“For us, it was very very important because it was the first organization that believed that Latino people or Hispanic people can do more for this country.”

The Beating Hearts Zumbathon will take place at the Village Inn Event Center in Clemmons from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online.

FOX8 is a sponsor of this event