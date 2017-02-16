Hispanic community marches through downtown Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Vilma Castro fulfilled her dream of a better life 18 years ago when she immigrated to the United States from Honduras.

She wanted to the escape the poverty and crime in her country, thinking America would provide a better opportunity.

So far, it has. The High Point resident has raised a family, taking care of the young kids while her husband works.

“We love this country,” Castro said. “It's my kids’ country.”

On Thursday, the stay-at-home mom wanted to take her kids out of the classroom for a different kind of lesson.

“We are immigrants, but we are not illegals,” she said. “We are not criminals.”

That’s the message she and her kids carried through the streets of Greensboro with signs and chants, protesting recent administrative action against immigration.

“Families should stay together because united they're more powerful,” said young Yahir Mendoza.

Outside the Civil Rights Museum, they shared a message to the community not to stereotype the sons and daughters of immigrants.

For Mendoza, the experience in that moment was more valuable than a day in the classroom.

“In a day of school you'll learn about pretty much things that will help you in life, but now it's more important to be united with your family,” he said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video