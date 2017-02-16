× Heartwarming photo shows deputy coloring with young girl whose mother was in court

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. — A heartwarming picture circulating on Facebook shows an Alabama deputy comforting a little girl whose mother was in court.

Chilton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Keller took time away from his work at a local courthouse on Wednesday to comfort the young girl. Trying to keep her mind off of what was happening around her, he found some crayons and began to color with her in the courthouse hallways.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office posted about the act of kindness on Facebook.

Yesterday as this little girl’s mother attended court, Sergeant Keller took time away from what he was doing to help keep the little girl’s mind off of what was going on around her and found some crayons and a coloring book. They can be seen here coloring together in the hallway of the Courthouse. Thank you Sergeant for your thoughtfulness and care for your community.

