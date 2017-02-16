Greensboro mom talks about keeping child home from school during ‘Day Without Immigrants’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A national movement to raise awareness for immigrant rights spread to the Triad Thursday. In the "Day Without Immigrants," immigrants stayed home from work and closed their businesses to show what things would be like without them.

Parents in Guilford County joined in on the strike as well and kept their kids home from school.

“For me, today was an opportunity to speak with her one more time about the current situation and what it means for our family and how we are going to overcome this current obstacle as a family,” said a Greensboro immigrant mother.

We have decided not to disclose the mother’s identity out of respect for her fear of retaliation.

The mom is a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, and was brought to the United States at the age of 12 by her parents.

This mom took time to explain to her daughter what President Donald Trump’s executive orders mean for her family.

“I want her to understand that even if dad gets detained it doesn't mean he's a criminal, it doesn't mean that he's a horrible person,” she said.

Jose Sandoval is a board member of the Latino Community Coalition of Guilford County. He says the fear this family is experiencing is not unique within the immigrant community.

“There’s a lot of fear going around. People are afraid to go to school, go to work, even go to the grocery store,” Sandoval said.

For many immigrant families, preparing for the worst is part of their everyday life.

“I don't think no one deserves to be scared every single day, like what's going to happen to us? Last week I had to go to an attorney to give power of attorney in case we get detained and we have to leave. Who's going to take care of my daughters?” said the Greensboro mom.

I asked the mom how she can convince people who really believe she and her husband should be deported that the family deserves to stay in the US. Her answer was to find common ground.

“At the end of the day regardless of who you are, we both care about our families, we both care about our families, we both care about the well-being of our children,” she said.

That mom also said it means staying true to the values her parents instilled in her.

“You have to be out there and give back because you have to show them you are proudly Mexican, and you have to show them your values, and that mi casa es tu casa, you know, my house is your house,” she said.