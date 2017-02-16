Do millennials spend too much time recording things around them?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Are we raising a generation of kids who look at life only through a lens?

"It was like my third arm," says Reynolds High School student, Baker Kenan, about her smartphone. "I would always have it."

And Wake Forest University psychology professor, Deborah Best, thinks there is a price that many in the millennial generation will pay for being busier recording everything around them, instead of simply experiencing it as it happens.

"When you have divided attentions, you have divided emotions, you have divided social interactions," says Professor Best. "What you see with these teenagers who are doing this, they are watching the game, they're shifting back to recording, they're talking to a friend - they're not really experiencing any of those activities, one-on-one, the focus is not there."

Baker and her fellow high schoolers, Ben Dost and Hartley Anderson, are all strong students with active social lives, but much like how their parents and grandparents were warned that watching too much TV would stunt their development, these teenagers are aware of what living behind the lens can do to kids their age.

"Spending time with friends would look a little different," without a phone, says Hartley.

"Be aware of it and have a balance to it," says Ben. "Don't be addicted to it, but you don't have to put it away."

See what you think of the recorded life so many teens are living, in this edition of the Buckley Report.