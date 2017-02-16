× Deputies looking for men accused of backing truck into business, stealing items

EDEN, N.C. — Authorities are looking for two men accused of backing a truck into a business, stealing several items and leading a deputy on a high-speed chase in Rockingham County.

Henry Auburn Tuggle Jr., 42, of Thomasville, has arrest warrants issued on him for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and injury to real property.

Rockingham County deputies said officers responded to the crime at Eden Lawn Mower at 100 E. Aiken Road at about 2:20 a.m. Thursday.

Arriving officers found that a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado truck had backed through the front doors of the business and two suspects got out and stole several items.

The suspects got back in the truck and fled the scene southbound toward Reidsville on N.C. 14, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Cayton was on patrol on N.C. 14 when he encountered the vehicle.

The suspects led the deputy on a chase reaching speeds of 95-100 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.

The chase ended after the truck turned down a dead-end road in Caswell County and the suspects got out and ran into the woods.

Recovered items that were stolen included a Stihl cut-off saw valued at $449.95, a Stihl backpack blower at $279.95, another Stihl backpack blower at $549.95 and a Stihl chainsaw at $1,249.95.

Eden police estimate about $12,000 worth of property and structural damage to Eden Lawn Mower’s business during the crime.

Deputies are still looking for Tuggle and the second suspect, who investigators are still working to identify.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Eden police Det. J. Buffkin at (336) 623-9755 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.