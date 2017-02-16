× Arrest made after teen shot in mouth in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An arrest has been made after a teen was shot in the mouth and critically injured in Winston-Salem Wednesday.

Antonio Rodriguez, 23, of Winston-Salem, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Winston-Salem police said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

At 1:22 p.m. Wednesday, officers came to 11 Timlic Ave. after a report of a firearm being discharged.

When officers arrived, they located 19-year-old Kenan Orlando Balderas, of Winston-Salem, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the mouth.

Balderas was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday.

Rodriguez’s bond was set at $80,000.