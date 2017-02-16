× Amtrak collides with vehicle at railroad crossing in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train in Burlington Thursday morning, according to a press release.

Police responded to the railroad crossing at Glen Raven Road and North Park Avenue around 8 a.m. in reference to a motor vehicle crash with a train. Upon arrival, they learned a car operated by 80-year-old Betty Holt got stuck between the railroad arms while Amtrack #73 was approaching.

The train, which was traveling from Burlington to Elon and carrying 32 passengers, struck the car.

Neither Holt nor her passenger were injured in the collision and no injuries were reported on the train, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.