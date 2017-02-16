× 2,200 pounds of marijuana seized in North Carolina drug bust

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Six people face felony drug charges after law enforcement says they were involved in trafficking about 2,200 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $3 million.

WLOS reported that Tisha Michelle Clements, 43, James Arthur Clements, 44, Eduardo Macias-Beltran, 28, Idelfonos Napoleon Lopez, 67, Kenneth Robert Grace Jr., 25 and Johnny Ruiz Ramirez, 28, are all charged with conspiring to traffic marijuana.

The drug raid happened at a home in the 200 block of McKinnish Cove Road. Patty McQuillan, a spokeswoman for ALE, said the department had received a tip that a large shipment of marijuana was in the Asheville area.

Neighbors said police activity started around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and ended around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Neighbors also said there was a helicopter searching for something over the property.