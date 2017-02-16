× 1 injured in wreck on Hornaday Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured in a wreck on Hornaday Road in Greensboro Thursday afternoon, according to Sgt. B. Davis with Greensboro police.

The accident was reported at 4:20 p.m. at 5502 Hornaday Road.

Davis said Mercedes-Benz hit a fire hydrant and overturned in the parking lot of the Spare Time bowling alley and arcade.

Davis classified the person’s injuries as “serious.”

The injured person has not been identified at this time.