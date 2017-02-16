× 1 injured in overnight shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot and injured in Greensboro early Thursday morning, according to a press release.

Police responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue in reference to a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.