Zoo Atlanta names baby cockroach after Tom Brady

ATLANTA — How do you honor a man who already has five Super Bowl rings, four MVP awards and the privilege of calling Gisele Bündchen his wife? Easy — you name a cockroach after him.
Before Super Bowl LI, Zoo Atlanta and the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island, made a bet that if their team lost they would name a baby animal after the winning team’s quarterback.
Well, the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons — so in honoring the bet Zoo Atlanta welcomed Tom Brady, a Madagascar hissing cockroach, to its family.
Well … the New England Patriots won #SuperBowlLI, so that means we lost our bet with Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village. Before the game, our two zoos decided the losing side would name one of their baby animals after the winning team’s star quarterback, and figuring the losing side would be pretty bitter about it, we came to the agreement that baby animal … would be a Madagascar hissing cockroach. So without further ado – Meet our newly-named Program Animal family!
Now before any Patriots fans get offended and start a riot, Zoo Atlanta clarified in a comment on Instagram that both zoos agreed in advance that the losing side would name a cockroach after the winning quarterback.
The Roger Williams Park Zoo later tweeted Zoo Atlanta about the incident.
This cockroach might not be able to replicate Brady’s 25-point comeback, but it definitely will serve as a reminder of the Falcons’ heartbreaking defeat.