Woman injured when car overturns into creek in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman suffered minor injuries after her car went down a ravine and overturned in a creek in Greensboro Wednesday evening.

Lt. M.J. Harris with Greensboro police said the woman was driving through the parking lot of the South Park shopping center near Randleman Road when she lost control of her car and entered the ravine shortly before 6 p.m.

Harris said the woman was taken to a local hospital by EMS after the Greensboro Fire Department and Guilford County paramedics extracted her from the vehicle.

The woman was the only person inside the Kia Rio at the time of the wreck, according to Harris.

Harris said the Kia was the only car involved in the wreck.