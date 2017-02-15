Winston-Salem elementary school teachers work to understand poverty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Teachers at Sedge Garden Elementary School have their own set of problems. But some of the children they're responsible for are facing challenges they could never fully understand.

So, they piled into the school's gym to get a glimpse into their students' world.

They have fifteen minutes between a bell ring and each time, they have to get everything done for the week -- the four rings total a full month below the poverty line.

From paying bills and living with no parents to having no home at all, the teachers get an inside look at what many of their students face each day.

"You see peoples' perspective change radically when they go through something of this nature," one teacher said.

"I'll definitely find more ways to give," another chimed in.

