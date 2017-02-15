× Teen shot in mouth, critically injured in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the mouth in Winston-Salem Wednesday, according to a news release.

At 1:22 p.m., officers came to 11 Timlic Ave. after a report of a firearm being discharged.

When officers arrived, they located 19-year-old Kenan Orlando Balderas, of Winston-Salem, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the mouth.

Balderas was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, the release said.

Witnesses told police the suspects left in a dark-colored passenger vehicle but could give no further details.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7832.