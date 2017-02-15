× Scooter rider critically injured in High Point crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after an accident in High Point Wednesday.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a man riding a scooter collided with a trailer being towed by a pickup truck on West Fairfield Road near Surrett Drive, according to Officer Jeffrey Krouse with High Point police.

The pickup was stopped and the scooter ran into the trailer with no apparent effort to stop, Krouse said.

The scooter rider was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released.

No charges will be filed.