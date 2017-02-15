12 students injured after school bus collides with vehicle in Alamance County

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — Twelve students were injured in a school bus crash in Alamance County Wednesday morning, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Chris Knox.

The wreck occurred around 7:29 a.m. at Beale Road and Mt. Hermon Rock Creek Road in the Snow Camp area of Alamance County. The bus was carrying 41 students. The school is unknown.

Trooper Knox says a passenger vehicle pulled out in front of the bus, which led to the crash. Students sustained minor injuries as a result.

The investigation is ongoing.