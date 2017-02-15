Randolph County Sheriff’s Office launches new crime task force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Randolph County sheriff’s deputies are checking licenses, registration, clocking speed of drivers and talking with residents in different areas every day as part of a new task force called the "Crime Suppression Unit."

Each day, the task force, made up of four deputies, go to areas where there has been a recent string of crimes like break-ins.

Deputies run checks on who’s coming and going.

“We’re just trying to put our resources where they can be the most effective,” said Sheriff Robert Graves.

The county saw an uptick in break-ins in 2016, according to Graves.

About two-thirds of crimes investigated last year were property crimes.

“Residences or businesses to breaking into automobiles,” Graves said.

With cameras on the front and backs of their squad cars, deputies can scan license plates and snap photos of cars.

“Trying to gain information of what’s going on in those communities,” Graves said.

Raymond Cox says he’s glad there’s a task force now, after his home in Level Cross was broken into two years ago.

“It was mostly money and TVs, electronics and stuff like that,” Cox said.

Cox says thieves tried to break in two more times after that.

“Somebody tried to break in one time with my wife at home,” Cox said.

“We want to do everything we can to curb that activity and prevent those things and make our county safe,” Graves said.