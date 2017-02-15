Pleasant Garden couple creates unique concrete art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. -- A Pleasant Garden couple uses a unique material to create beautiful sculptures -- concrete.

Bill Carle has spent most of his life pouring and finishing concrete, but it is a physically demanding job that has taken its toll on his body. Now, he and his wife have figured out a way to use the material to create art.

"They see the stuff and I kind of explain that it's in motion," Julie Carle says. "It's alive and kind of like lava as it's flowing down the mountain until it hits the ocean, and then it solidifies."

They use a sort of layering technique -- literally going with the flow of the concrete.

Aside from the positive public reaction to their art, it's a unique art that gives them personal satisfaction.

Learn more about Spirit Stone by Carl Concrete Construction here.