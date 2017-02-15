× Plane strikes deer while taking off at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An airplane collided with a deer while leaving Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday morning, WSOC reports.

An American Eagle CRJ 700 plane operated by PSA Airlines returned to the airport after declaring an emergency after it apparently struck a deer while taking off around 11:45 a.m., FFA officials say.

The plane landed safely with emergency crews surrounding it, officials say. There was a fuel leak and crews sprayed the plane with foam.

American Airlines says all 44 passengers were evacuated from the plane and taken by bus back to the terminal.

Plane hits deer at @CLTAirport Everyone OK but traffic at a standstill. pic.twitter.com/CSa1lKKGQ7 — Greg Potts (@gpotts5626) February 15, 2017