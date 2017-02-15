× No charges expected after dogs attack toddler in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owners of the two dogs that attacked a 19-month-old child outside his home Tuesday will not face charges, according to Drew Brinkley, Guilford County animal services director.

Brinkley said there is no evidence to suggest the dogs — two pit bulls — had a previous history of violence.

Brinkley said unless new evidence comes up in this case, he doesn’t believe anyone will be charged.

Police responded to 1206 Valley View St. at about 9:10 a.m. in reference to the attack.

To protect the child, a Greensboro police officer shot and killed one dog believed to be involved in the attack.

A second dog fled and officials captured the dog. That dog was euthanized “because of the vicious nature of the attack,” Brinkley said.

Members of the College Park Baptist Church say the child is recovering after surgery.

The toddler is one of five children in a family of Syrian refugees who moved to the US six months ago.

Volunteers with the church moved in furniture to a new home for the family today.

They can head there once their son recovers, instead of going to their old home where the attack happened.