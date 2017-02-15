NC deputy accepts dance-off with teen in heartwarming viral video

NASH COUNTY, N.C. — Heartwarming video of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy who was challenged to a dance-off by a local teenager is going viral.

The video, which was posted by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Monday night, shows Deputy Cody Williams and a young boy named Jason doing the running man to Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall’s “Juju On That Beat.”

The moment was filmed by Capt. Eddie Moore, who was helping Deputy Williams fix his vehicle when Jason started talking to them. When the topic of dance came up, Jason challenged the deputy to a dance-off.

“We want people to know that we’re a part of the community and no different than they are,” Moore told ABC News. “It’s important to us to foster positive relationships with the community and that they know we’re here for a good reason.”

Since it was posted, the video has more than 219,000 views, 4,600 shares and 2,700 likes.

The real question is, who won the dance-off?