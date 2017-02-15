Man’s pet squirrel goes ‘nuts’ on burglar

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Who says dog is man’s best friend when you have a pet squirrel this protective?

When Adam Pearl got home Tuesday, he found snow prints that led from the front driveway to the back of his house, according to KIVI. Realizing something wasn’t right, he looked around and found doors opened and scratches on his gun safe.

Immediately, Pearl called local police to file a report.

Several hours later, Officer Ashley Turner returned with several of his stolen belongings.

“She said while she was questioning the individual, he had scratches on his hands, so she asked him ‘did you get that from the squirrel’ and he says ‘yeah, the (expletive) thing kept attacking me and wouldn’t stop until I left.'”

Now, the squirrel, named Joey, is being hailed a hero. To thank him, Pearl gave Joey his favorite treat — Whooper candy.