Man accused of statutory rape in Randolph County

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man is accused of a sex offense with a minor in Randolph County, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Skylar Lamont Billie, 35, is charged with statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and first-degree statutory sex offense.

On Feb. 4, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a sex offense on a minor by an adult male.

The Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation into the incident and as a result of that investigation, warrants were obtained for the arrest of Billie.

Investigators learned that Billie fled to Oklahoma where he has family.

Deputies with the Hughes County (Oklahoma) Sheriff’s Office were preparing to serve the Randolph County warrants when a medical emergency call came from the residence where Billie was located.

Billie was airlifted to Oklahoma City Medical Center and is currently in the custody of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Police Department.

Extradition procedures have begun.