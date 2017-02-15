× Kernersville police searching for armed robbery suspect

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery, according to a news release.

At about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Kernersville police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Union Cross Mart, located at 1557 Union Cross Road.

A man walked into the store with a weapon and demanded that the clerk empty the cash register, the release said.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Kernersville police at (336) 996-3177.