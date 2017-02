Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Belews Creek, N.C. -- A multi-vehicle crash closed down all lanes of US-158 eastbound near Belews Creek Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:10 a.m. near Rail Fence Road in Belews Creek.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved and the extent of any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troopers, deputies on scene of an accident on Hwy 158 in Belews Creek near Rail Fence Rd. Appears to be blcoked off @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/KCWpslWU1M — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) February 15, 2017