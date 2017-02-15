× 2 shot following argument in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting at a Winston-Salem apartment complex Tuesday night.

Winston-Salem police heard gunshots in the area of New Hope Lane Apartments around 9:45 p.m., according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers found 28-year-old Deshawn McClellan and 25-year-old Sontaria Valentine suffering from gunshot wounds.

During an interview at the scene, police learned the duo had been in an argument with a suspect. The suspect followed the victims’ home and shot them.

They were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. McClellan is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries while Valentine is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.