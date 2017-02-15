× 1 killed in rollover wreck in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal wreck on Fleming Road, the Greensboro News & Record reports.

Police were called at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday to Fleming Road between Brass Eagle Loop and Beechmont Drive for a single-vehicle rollover wreck, according to Greensboro police watch command.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Guilford County EMS Director Jim Albright.

Police have closed the street while they investigate the wreck.