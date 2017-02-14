× Teen robbed, assaulted while walking home from Winston-Salem high school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a teenager was assaulted, robbed and cut several times with a knife while walking home from a Winston-Salem high school Monday evening, according to a press release.

The victim was walking home from Parkland High School around 4:45 p.m. when he was approached by three suspects, all between the ages of 16 and 18. The trio took his cell phone and money before assaulting him. One suspect then pulled a knife and cut him on his right index finger and backside.

The teen was taken to Forsyth Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.