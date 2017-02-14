× Suspect injured by victim, then arrested after reported robbery in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A suspect was injured by the victim and then arrested following a robbery, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Jataveon Dashawn Hall, 17, is charged with common law robbery.

On Monday, Burlington officers responded to the 1400 block of Stout Street after a report of a robbery.

According to the release, Hall and an accomplice who has not been taken into custody lured the victim under the guise that they would sell the victim a used gaming console. The transaction was arranged using an online marketplace.

When the victim arrived, Hall and the accomplice took an unspecified amount of money from the victim.

As Hall tried to flee, he and the victim got into a fight that resulted in Hall being injured before police arrived.

Hall was taken into custody and placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on Hall’s accomplice is asked to contact Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.