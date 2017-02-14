× Silver Alert issued for 46-year-old woman missing out of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 46-year-old woman missing out of Winston-Salem, according to a press release.

Roslyn Leake Young was last seen at 301 Medical Center Blvd in Winston-Salem.

She is described as standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket with blue jeans.

Young is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.