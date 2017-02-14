× Power line snaps, sets van ablaze on contact in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A van caught fire Tuesday morning after the power line it was parked underneath snapped and fell on top of the vehicle.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. at 7697 U.S. 158 in Rockingham County.

After it snapped, the live wire hit the van, which immediately caught fire.

Crews are attempting to figure out how the incident happened. No injuries were reported.

According to Duke Energy, about 92 customers in the area are still without power. Crews expect to have the power back on by 9 a.m.

